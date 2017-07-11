BRIEF-Capital Research Global Investors reports 1.9 pct passive stake in Juniper Networks - SEC filing
* Capital Research Global Investors Reports 1.9 percent passive stake in Juniper Networks Inc as of June 30, 2017 - SEC filing
PARIS, July 11 French telecoms regulator Arcep said it planned to impose several new obligations on market leader Orange to improve market conditions for fiber deployment for companies.
The regulatory changes, which are slated to be implemented from January 2018, are aimed at improving access for small-and medium-sized companies (SMEs) to ultra-fast fiber optic Internet technology, Arcep said.
"The development of a fibre mass market for micro enterprises and SMEs is a vital part of the French economy’s digitisation," Arcep said in a statement.
"Arcep has noted Orange’s very strong position in the business market," it added.
* US Army awards Harris corporation $461 million ceiling IDIQ contract for LMR network modernization