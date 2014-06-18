FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French mobile prices to stabilise by end-2014, early 2015 - Arcep
June 18, 2014 / 9:21 AM / 3 years ago

French mobile prices to stabilise by end-2014, early 2015 - Arcep

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 18 (Reuters) - Mobile phone rates in France, where operators have been locked in a price war, will stabilise by the end of this year or the start of 2015, the country’s Arcep telecom regulator said on Wednesday.

Orange, Bouygues Telecom and Vivendi’s SFR unit have been under pressure since the arrival of low-cost telecom challenger Iliad’s Free Mobile offers in January 2012, leading to declining tariffs.

“One can hope prices will stabilise,” Arcep Chairman Jean-Ludovic Silicani told a parliamentary economic affairs committee.

“One can reasonably think that prices will reach a bottom and stabilise at a certain level not too different to where we are today by the end of this year and the start of next year.” (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Brian Love)

