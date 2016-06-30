FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
REFILE-French regulator to favour investment over price competition in future
June 30, 2016 / 9:20 AM / a year ago

REFILE-French regulator to favour investment over price competition in future

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds dropped word 'investment' in final paragraph)

By Mathieu Rosemain and Gwénaëlle Barzic

PARIS, June 30 (Reuters) - France's telecoms regulator set new targets for the country's four operators in high-speed fixed and mobile internet services on Thursday and said he would favour investment in infrastructure in future rather than bear down on prices.

"We have very competitive prices in France," the head of the regulator Arcep, Sebastien Soriano, told Reuters in an interview in his office in Paris. "Our first priority is not about prices. We're happy with the current situation."

The targets are not binding, but Soriano said he would introduce a database that showed consumers which operator had the best-performing system. That would be the best way to encourage investment, he added. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Andrew Callus)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
