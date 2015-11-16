French 4G auction bidding reaches 2.7 billion euros

PARIS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The bidding in an auction of French 4G mobile phone spectrum has reached 2.7 billion euros ($2.9 billion) so far, telecoms regulator ARCEP said, with an eighth round scheduled on Tuesday.

Telecoms operators Orange, Numericable-SFR , Iliad and Bouygues are vying for six blocks of 700 MHz spectrum in the auction, which had set a minimum total price of 2.5 billion euros.

“The total demand is still well in excess of the six blocks,” ARCEP said in a statement on its website.

A second day of bidding will begin on Tuesday at 456 million euros per bloc, ARCEP said. ($1 = 0.9344 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by Susan Fenton)