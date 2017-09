PARIS, May 7 (Reuters) - French telecoms group Orange said around 1.3 million subscribers or potential subscribers fell victim to a theft of personal data, including telephone numbers, dates of birth and email addresses, last month.

All the people concerned had been informed, said the group, which fell prey to a similar theft of client data three months ago. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by James Regan)