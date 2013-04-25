Tereos and Wilmar seal second starch project in China

PARIS, April 25 (Reuters) - France’s Tereos and Singapore’s Wilmar International have bought a starch plant in northern China, marking the second joint project between the two agri-food groups.

The starch plant, to be 51 percent controlled by Wilmar, is located at Tieling in Lianong Province and has an annual processing capacity of 700,000 tonnes of corn. The two firms plan to extend it to starch using potatoes, Tereos said.

Starch is used in a wide range of products from candy to baby milk. Since 2010, China has become the world’s leading starch market, ahead of the United States, accounting for 30 percent of global consumption, Tereos said.

The announcement of the purchase came as French President Francois Hollande starts an official visit to China, accompanied by French business leaders including Tereos CEO Alexis Duval.

Sugar, starch and ethanol maker Tereos declined to give details on the cost of the project, to be operated by its grains and sugar cane branch Tereos Internacional, listed in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Tereos’s sugar beet-related activities, mainly based in Europe, remain within an unlisted grower-owned cooperative.

Last year Tereos told Reuters it would use 35 million euros ($45.5 million) of the 148 million raised in a share issue to build a first wheat-based starch plant together with Wilmar in Dongguan, near Guangzhou.

Tereos, Europe’s third-largest starch producer, said the site would be operational in the first half of 2014 and would have the capacity to process 500,000 tonnes of wheat to produce starch, glucose syrups and gluten.