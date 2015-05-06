UPDATE 1-Thales Q1 revenue rises 4 pct, confirms targets

(Adds details)

PARIS, May 6 (Reuters) - France’s Thales reported a 4 percent rise in first-quarter sales to 2.576 billion euros ($2.89 billion) on Wednesday and confirmed its targets for the year.

Europe’s largest defence electronics company also said its order intake jumped 36 percent to 2.823 billion euros, boosted by the recent sale to Egypt of French Rafale fighter jets, for which it makes the radar.

On a like-for-like basis, order intake rose 30 percent but revenue fell 2 percent, Thales said in a statement.

Egypt’s purchase of 24 Rafales, the first export order for the Dassault-built jet, was the main factor in driving Defence and Security orders up 53 percent.

France signed another deal with Qatar for another 24 jets on Tuesday and has announced direct negotiations with India for 36 Rafales, leapfrogging stalled industry talks on a wider deal.

Other business in a category of orders worth more than 100 million euros, in the first quarter, included a rail signalling contract for the Hong Kong metro and a French military intelligence satellite system, Thales said.

For 2015, Thales said it expects a higher order intake.

“The continued growth in order intake over the last two years should result in a low-single-digit increase in sales in 2015,” Thales added.

A “progressive return to profitability” at naval shipyard DCNS should also help increase operating profit by around 15 percent compared with 2014 to 1.13-1.15 billion euros, Thales said.

A "progressive return to profitability" at naval shipyard DCNS should also help increase operating profit by around 15 percent compared with 2014 to 1.13-1.15 billion euros, Thales said.

The company confirmed its medium-term goals of a moderate increase in sales and an improvement in its operating margin to 9.5-10 percent by 2017/2018. ($1 = 0.8902 euros)