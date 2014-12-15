Motorway operators to have meeting at French president's office-source

PARIS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The operators of France’s motorways will have a meeting at President Francois Hollande’s office in the next two days to try to resolve a dispute over road tolls, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The state considers the operators’ contracts to be too generous and plans to create a new regulator to oversee motorway tolls. The toll road operators have denied accusations of overcharging and say their return is only 8.7 percent, not the 20 percent France’s competition authority says they earn.

The meeting will take place ahead of a presentation on motorways to parliament scheduled for 0830 GMT on Wednesday, the source said, without specifying which day.

Hollande’s office declined to comment. The motorway operators, owned by Vinci, Eiffage, Macquarie and Spain’s Abertis, were not immediately reachable for comment.