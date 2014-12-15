FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Motorway operators to have meeting at French president's office-source
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 15, 2014 / 4:16 PM / 3 years ago

Motorway operators to have meeting at French president's office-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The operators of France’s motorways will have a meeting at President Francois Hollande’s office in the next two days to try to resolve a dispute over road tolls, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The state considers the operators’ contracts to be too generous and plans to create a new regulator to oversee motorway tolls. The toll road operators have denied accusations of overcharging and say their return is only 8.7 percent, not the 20 percent France’s competition authority says they earn.

The meeting will take place ahead of a presentation on motorways to parliament scheduled for 0830 GMT on Wednesday, the source said, without specifying which day.

Hollande’s office declined to comment. The motorway operators, owned by Vinci, Eiffage, Macquarie and Spain’s Abertis, were not immediately reachable for comment.

Reporting by Julien Ponthus and Gilles Guillaume

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.