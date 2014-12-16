FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Royal wants 2015 freeze in motorway tariffs
December 16, 2014 / 7:52 AM / 3 years ago

France's Royal wants 2015 freeze in motorway tariffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 16 (Reuters) - French Environment Minister Segolene Royal called on Tuesday for a freeze next year in the tolls charged to motorists for use of the country’s motorways.

The government considers the operators’ contracts to be too generous and plans to create a new regulator to oversee motorway tolls. Royal said that overall, she expected the motorway operators to “make an effort” amounting to 1 billion euros ($1.25 billion). She did not elaborate.

The motorway operators are entities owned by Vinci , Eiffage, Macquarie and Spain’s Abertis. ($1 = 0.8030 euros) (Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou; Writing by Mark John; Editing by Natalie Huet)

