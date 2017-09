PARIS, July 8 (Reuters) - A Paris court on Monday acquitted oil giant Total of corruption charges related to the United Nations oil-for-food programme in Iraq and the company’s chief executive was acquitted of misusing assets.

Total was accused of bribery, complicity and influence peddling at the time of the 1996-2003 programme. Chief Executive Christophe de Margerie was accused of misuse of company assets.