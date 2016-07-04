FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Total rehuffles management in renewables drive
#Basic Materials
July 4, 2016 / 8:05 PM / a year ago

France's Total rehuffles management in renewables drive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 4 (Reuters) - French oil major Total has moved the head of its refining and chemicals arm to run its newly created gas, renewables and power division as the group strives to become a leading renewables and electricity player within 20 years.

The appointment of Philippe Sauquet to oversee Total's expansion in renewables makes room for Bernard Pinatel to return to the company as president of the refining and chemicals arm.

Pinatel returns from Bostik, a former Total subsidiary that was sold to Arkema. He was a member of Total's refining and chemicals management committee from 2012 to 2014.

Pinatel will join Total's executive committee, as will Namita Shah, who was appointed executive vice president and will take charge of Total's human resources division and oversee the newly created Total Global Service.

The new appointments will take effect from Sept. 1. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by David Goodman)

