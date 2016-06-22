FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Total hires boss of France's Gendarmerie police force as head of security
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 22, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

Total hires boss of France's Gendarmerie police force as head of security

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 22 (Reuters) - Total has hired the chief of France's Gendarmerie police force to take over as its head of security, the oil company said on Wednesday.

Total has installations in major hot spots including Libya, Yemen and also in Nigeria, where there have been a series of attacks on oil pipelines.

Favier, 57, who has been director general of the Gendarmerie since 2013 will join Total on Sept. 1 and start his new job one month later, the company said.

"(Total CEO) Patrick Pouyanne attaches the greatest importance to the security of Total's personnel and has considered that during the geopolitical troubles faced by the group it was very useful to secure the services of a great professional in the field of security," a spokesperson said. (Reporting by Bate Felix, writing by Sybille de La Hamaide. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.