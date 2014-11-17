Plans for rare Paris skyscraper fall into legal limbo

* Mayor seeks legal challenge to councillors’ vote

PARIS, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Paris city councillors voted against plans on Monday for French capital’s first modern skyscraper in more than 40 years, leaving the Eiffel Tower to reign supreme over the Paris skyline for now.

But Socialist Mayor Anne Hidalgo declared the vote null and void because some opposition conservative councillors displayed their ballots in defiance of decision to make the vote secret. She asked for a court ruling on whether the vote stands.

The legal uncertainty is a blow for Europe’s biggest listed property group, Unibail-Rodamco, which was to invest 500 million euros ($624 million) into the site due for completion in 2018.

Conservative and Green city councillors formed a slight but blocking majority against the 180-metre-high (590-feet-high) triangular-shaped building backed by Hidalgo and Socialist councillors.

Though common in most other major capitals, skyscrapers have faced deep opposition in Paris ever since the 300-metre high Eiffel Tower was built for the 1889 Universal Exposition.

No major skyscraper has been built within the city proper since the 59-floor, 210-metre Montparnasse building in southern Paris opened in 1973. Most other modern skyscrapers have been concentrated in the La Defense business district in the city’s western outskirts.

The new “Tour Triangle” building was to be built on the southwestern fringe of the city in the Porte de Versailles neighbourhood, home to numerous hulking convention halls.

With some 85,000 square metres of office space to let, the building would have been one of the biggest office projects in Paris, which is seeing a surge in investment interest this year from yield-hungry investors.

The building was designed by Basel-based architects Herzog & de Meuron, who were behind the conversion of London’s Bankside Power Station into the Tate Modern art museum and Beijing’s “Bird’s Nest” National Stadium for the 2008 Olympics.