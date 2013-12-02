FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lagardere, Daimler to be tried over EADS case -prosecutor
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy and Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
December 2, 2013 / 3:00 PM / 4 years ago

Lagardere, Daimler to be tried over EADS case -prosecutor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - French media group Lagardere and German carmaker Daimler are to be sent to trial in France on suspected insider trading of shares in Airbus parent EADS, an official at the French public prosecutor’s office said on Monday.

Lagardere and Daimler, both former industrial shareholders in Europe’s largest aerospace group, as well as several current and former executives, have been under investigation for years over suspected insider trading at a time of delays to the world’s largest airliner, the A380 superjumbo.

All those under investigation have denied any wrongdoing.

Lagardere was not immediately able to provide comment. (Reporting by Gerard Bon and Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Tim Hepher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.