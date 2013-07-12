French train derails south of Paris

PARIS, July 12 (Reuters) - An intercity train headed for the central French city of Limoges derailed south of Paris on Friday, the national rail company SNCF said.

The Le Parisien newspaper said up to eight people were dead but the Interior Ministry official said it could not confirm whether there were any deaths.

A photo on the website of the Le Parisien daily, taken from Twitter, showed a train carriage completely off its rails and smashed against a platform at the station of Bretigny-sur-Orge, located about 26 km (16 miles) south of Paris. (Reporting by Alexandria Sage; editing by Mark John)