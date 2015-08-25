FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French prosecutor says Thalys gunman premeditated attack
August 25, 2015 / 3:51 PM / 2 years ago

French prosecutor says Thalys gunman premeditated attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The Paris prosecutor said on Tuesday that a man overpowered by passengers on a train between Amsterdam and Paris last week had premeditated his attack and dismissed his “far-fetched” assertion he wanted to rob passengers.

Francois Molins said an investigation had been opened into 25-year-old Moroccan Ayoub el Khazzani for attempted murder with terrorist intent.

“Ayoub el Khazzani had watched YouTube audio files whilst already on the Thalys train in which an individual called on the faithful to fight and take up arms in the name of the Prophet,” Molins told a news conference. (Reporting by John Irish and Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan)

