Shots fired on Amsterdam-to-Paris train, three injured -report
August 21, 2015 / 5:55 PM / 2 years ago

Shots fired on Amsterdam-to-Paris train, three injured -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Shots were fired on a Thalys high-speed train between Amsterdam and Paris and three people were injured, the Voix du Nord regional newspaper said on Friday.

“The situation is under control, the travellers are safe. The train stopped and the emergency services are on site,” the Thalys official Twitter account tweeted in response to several online requests for comments.

No one at the SNCF French railways was immediately available to comment on the report. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

