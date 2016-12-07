FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Eurostar, Thalys rail links with Paris halted by equipment failure
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
December 7, 2016 / 2:08 PM / 9 months ago

Eurostar, Thalys rail links with Paris halted by equipment failure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - An equipment failure halted all rail traffic on Wednesday at the Gare du Nord station in Paris, including the international Eurostar and Thalys train links, a spokesman at the SNCF state rail company said.

The cause of the stoppage was "an electrical problem," the spokesman said.

The Gare du Nord station is the Paris destination for Eurostar connections with London and Thalys links with Brussels and other north European countries.

Problems with electrical equipment had already halted train services between the station and the Charles de Gaulle airport north of the capital.

Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Richard Balmforth

