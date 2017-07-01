LILLE, France, July 1 A tanker and a cargo ship
collided in the Channel east of the English port of Dover early
Saturday morning, but no injuries or pollution were reported,
regional French maritime authorities said.
The Seafrontier tanker had 27 crew members and 40,000 tonnes
of hydrocarbons on board at the time of the accident at 3am
(0100 GMT) in British waters while the Huayan Endeavour was not
loaded but was carrying g a crew of 22, officials said.
"There are no injuries to report on either vessel. The
Seafrontier is currently drifting but monitored and the Huayan
Endeavour has indicated it can still navigate," the French
maritime authorities said in a statement.
The Channel between Britain and France is one of the busiest
shipping corridors in the world with about 500 vessels passing
through per day.
