FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
France demands release of French journalist arrested in Turkey
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 13, 2016 / 12:10 PM / 9 months ago

France demands release of French journalist arrested in Turkey

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Olivier Bertrand was arrested on Nov. 11

* Turkey's post-coup clampdown criticised abroad

* Could damage EU accession bid

PARIS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - France has demanded that Turkey release a French journalist arrested there on Friday, as a crackdown on the media after an attempted coup this year continues to draw international criticism.

Olivier Bertrand, who works for French news website lesjours.fr, was arrested while reporting in the town of Gaziantep, just north of Turkey's border with Syria.

"What is happening is shocking and completely unacceptable. France demands the release of this journalist," French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault told Europe 1 radio on Sunday.

"We are in permanent contact with him (Bertrand) via our embassy. We are doing everything we can to get him released," he added.

Turkey has detained tens of thousands of people over alleged links with Fethullah Gulen, a cleric living in the United States who is accused of masterminding the abortive putsch - something he denies.

The EU official in charge of relations with Turkey said earlier this month that Turkey's quest to join the bloc would probably fail unless it reversed its clamp-down on civil rights, press freedoms and the judiciary.

France expressed "serious concern" this month at Turkey's arrest of Kurdish lawmakers.

Ayrault also voiced concern over signs that Turkey could bring back the death penalty, something Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said this month was a possibility.

Turkey abandoned the death penalty in 2002 as part of its EU accession process, although there had been no executions since 1984. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.