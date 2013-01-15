FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hollande says UAE Rafale jet deal depends on price
January 15, 2013

Hollande says UAE Rafale jet deal depends on price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande discussed the possibility of the United Arab Emirates buying Rafale fighter jets during his visit to the Gulf country and said a deal hinged on price.

“We think it’s a very good plane ... We have said so to our Emirati friends and they don’t disagree,” Hollande told a news conference in Dubai during a day-long visit to the United Arab Emirates. “After that, it’s a question of price.”

A French diplomatic source said last week that France would discuss a long-running possibility for the purchase of 60 Rafale fighters during Hollande’s visit but said no contract would be signed during the trip.

