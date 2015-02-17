Uber files second complaint against French law - Les Echos

PARIS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Uber has filed a second complaint against a French law that the online taxi-booking service says favours regular taxis at its expense, French newspaper Les Echos said on Tuesday.

Uber last November filed a first complaint with the European Commission, the first of a series of challenges to EU member states reluctant to open their markets to the U.S. firm.

French business daily Les Echos, which says it has seen a copy of the complaint, said Uber’s aim was to put pressure on the European Commission so that it quickly opens an investigation.

Launched in California four years ago, the service has rapidly become popular in a number of countries because it often undercuts established taxi and minicab services.

Uber did not immediately reply to a request for comment. (Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by Susan Thomas)