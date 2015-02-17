UPDATE 1-Uber files second complaint against French law

(Adds company confirmation)

PARIS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Uber has filed a second complaint to the European Commission against a French law that the online taxi-booking service says favours regular taxis at its expense, the company said on Tuesday.

Uber filed a complaint with the Commission last November, the first of a series of challenges to EU member states reluctant to open their markets to the U.S. firm.

A spokesman for Uber confirmed a report by French business daily Les Echos, which says it has seen a copy of the complaint that aims to put pressure on the European Commission to open an investigation quickly.

“Yes, we confirm this,” the spokesman said. “The information published by Les Échos is fully accurate.”

Launched in California four years ago, the service has rapidly become popular in a number of countries because it often undercuts established taxi and minicab services.

The Commission was not immediately available for comment. In December it said it had received Uber's complaint and was assessing whether, as Uber believes, France should have notified it of the new law.