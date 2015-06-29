FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two Uber executives taken into police custody in France
June 29, 2015

Two Uber executives taken into police custody in France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 29 (Reuters) - French police have brought in two executives from U.S. technology company Uber for questioning as the government clamp down on the taxi and ride-sharing service intensifies, said a person from the prosecutor’s office.

Thibaud Simphal, the manager of Uber France, and Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty, the general manager for Western Europe, were detained.

The French government filed a legal complaint against Uber on Friday over UberPOP, one of the services on the popular smartphone app, which allows drivers to pick up passengers in their personal cars despite having no professional drivers’ licenses.

Taxi drivers, who accuse Uber of unfair competition, staged a major strike in France last week.

Reporting by Sophie Louet; Writing by Leila Abboud

