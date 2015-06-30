REFILE-Two Uber France executives to go on trial Sept. 30

(Refiles to fix dateline)

PARIS, June 30 (Reuters) - Two executives from Uber’s French branch will go on trial on September 30, a prosecutor said on Tuesday, after the two were held for questioning as the government intensified its clampdown on the U.S.-based taxi and ride-sharing service.

Thibaud Simphal, manager of Uber France, and Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty, general manager for western Europe, were detained on Monday as part of an investigation that earlier led to Uber’s offices being raided by police in March.

The probe focuses on one of the company’s several local transport options known as UberPOP, which allows passengers to book rides with non-professional drivers via their mobile phones, infuriating taxi operators.

Uber has provoked protests by taxi drivers from London to New Delhi as it upends traditional business models that require professional drivers to pay often steep fees for licences to operate cabs.

In France, the backlash intensified last week when taxi drivers blockaded major transport hubs to protest against what they call unfair competition. (Reporting by Chine Labbe; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Leigh Thomas)