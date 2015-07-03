FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uber suspends UberPOP activities in France - Le Monde
July 3, 2015 / 9:50 AM / 2 years ago

Uber suspends UberPOP activities in France - Le Monde

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 3 (Reuters) - U.S.-based Uber Technologies Inc has decided to suspend its UberPOP ride-hailing application in France, where authorities have denounced it as an illegal taxi service, its local manager told Le Monde daily.

“We have decided to suspend UberPOP in France from 2000 (1800 GMT) this Friday evening, primarily to assure the safety of Uber drivers,” it quoted Thibaud Simphal, head of Uber France, as saying after sometimes violent encounters with licenced taxi drivers who argue the app is unfair competition. (Reporting by Mark John; editing by Dominique Vidalon)

