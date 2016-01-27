FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Uber France fined as traditional taxis protest against it
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
January 27, 2016 / 12:53 PM / 2 years ago

Uber France fined as traditional taxis protest against it

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - French taxi drivers extended anti-Uber protests into a second day on Wednesday as news emerged that a Paris court had fined the alternative car ride service for skirting rules prohibiting its drivers from touting directly for business on the streets.

The fine of 1.2 million euros followed a complaint from the traditional taxi industry federation that Uber and others were flouting rules that limit alternative cab services to pre-booked business - rules that effectively keep hail-down business for the traditional licensed taxis.

An Uber spokesman confirmed that the court had imposed the 1.2 million euro fine and said his company was examining the issue.

The matter did not challenge Uber’s mobile phone application and concerned only the written information the firm supplies to its drivers, the spokesman said.

The news came amid protests by traditional taxi drivers who partially blocked roads on the edge of Paris and other spots for a second consecutive day in the latest outcry against what they say is unfair competition from the likes of Uber. (Reporting by Julie Carriat; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Andrew Callus)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.