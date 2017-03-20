FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 20, 2017 / 10:08 AM / 5 months ago

UBS says facing trial in French tax case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 20 (Reuters) - UBS and its French subsidiary face a trial in France over a tax case after authorities laid out charges against the pair, the Swiss bank said on Monday.

"We will now have the possibility to respond in detail in a court of law," UBS said in an emailed statement. "UBS has made clear that the bank disagrees with the allegations, assumptions and legal interpretations being made."

Magistrates were expected this week to order a trial in the case, a judicial source told Reuters on Sunday, after negotiations failed to produce a settlement in the long-running probe into allegations UBS helped clients avoid taxes. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)

