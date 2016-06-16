FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French govt steps in as unions, employers spar over jobless benefit
#Energy
June 16, 2016 / 2:06 PM / a year ago

French govt steps in as unions, employers spar over jobless benefit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 16 (Reuters) - France's government stepped in to ensure payment of unemployment benefit on Thursday after talks aimed at securing rollover funds before a June 30 deadline collapsed, signalling further deterioration in fraught relations between unions and employers.

Labour Minister Myriam El Khomri, who is already struggling to arrange a truce over contested labour law reforms, said she would make sure a separate dispute between the two sides did not disrupt payouts from a national unemployment insurance fund.

"The government will take the necessary steps to ensure that benefit payments continue as of tomorrow," El Khomri said in a statement.

Normally, the country's jobless benefit fund is co-managed by unions and employer groups, but talks aimed at organising the rollover of those fund from June 30 onwards ran into trouble in recent weeks amid broader tensions in industrial relations.

Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Andrew Callus

