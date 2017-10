TABLE-French ILO jobless rate rises to 10.6 pct in Q4

March 7 (Reuters) - French statistics agency INSEE on Thursday gave the following seasonally adjusted data on the fourth quarter jobless rate in France, calculated according to ILO standards. UNEMPLOYMENT RATE BY CATEGORY Q3 2012 Q4 2012 q/q yr/yr TOTAL MAINLAND FRANCE 9.9 10.2 0.3 0.8 Under 25 yrs old 24.1 25.7 1.6 3.4 25 - 49 yrs old 9.0 9.1 0.1 0.5 Over 49 yrs old 6.8 7.2 0.4 0.8 MEN 9.7 10.2 0.5 1.0 Men under 25 24.0 25.6 1.6 3.6 Men 25 - 49 8.6 8.8 0.2 0.5 Men over 49 6.8 7.4 0.6 1.1 WOMEN 10.0 10.3 0.3 0.7 Women under 25 24.2 25.8 1.6 3.2 Women 25 - 49 9.3 9.4 0.1 0.4 Women over 49 6.9 6.9 0.0 0.3 TOTAL IN ALL FRANCE 10.3 10.6