Paris retailer settles with Beyonce, Rihanna, others over image rights

PARIS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - A Paris clothing retailer said it had settled a right of publicity dispute with Beyonce, Rihanna, Kanye West, Jay Z and Pharell Williams, although the terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The pop stars jointly sued ElevenParis in October, accusing the firm of “brazenly” selling shirts, hats, backpacks, mobile phone cases and other items featuring their faces without permission.

ElevenParis, which owns a small chain of shops, said in a statement that an “amicable agreement” had been found. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Louise Ireland)