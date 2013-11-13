Hollande, Obama say guarantees needed on Iran nuclear plans

PARIS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande and U.S. counterpart Barack Obama are both determined to obtain guarantees from Iran that it will not seek to develop a nuclear weapon, the French president’s office said on Wednesday.

“The two heads of state expressed their common will to obtain from Iran guarantees that it is definitively abandoning its military nuclear programme,” Hollande’s office said in a statement after the two spoke on the telephone. Tehran has long said its programme is simply aimed at generating energy.