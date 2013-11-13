FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hollande, Obama say guarantees needed on Iran nuclear plans
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 13, 2013 / 5:11 PM / 4 years ago

Hollande, Obama say guarantees needed on Iran nuclear plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande and U.S. counterpart Barack Obama are both determined to obtain guarantees from Iran that it will not seek to develop a nuclear weapon, the French president’s office said on Wednesday.

“The two heads of state expressed their common will to obtain from Iran guarantees that it is definitively abandoning its military nuclear programme,” Hollande’s office said in a statement after the two spoke on the telephone. Tehran has long said its programme is simply aimed at generating energy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.