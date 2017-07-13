Macron says US, France asked for "concrete" initiative on Syria

PARIS, July 13 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he and U.S. President Donald Trump had asked diplomats to draw up in the coming weeks a concrete initiative aimed at preparing the future of Syria.

"On the Iraq-Syria situation, we have agreed to continue working together, in particular on the building of a roadmap for the post-war period," Macron said in a joint news conference during Trump's visit to Paris.

"We have asked our diplomats to work in that direction, so in the next few weeks a concrete initiative can be taken and managed by the P5," Macron said, referring to the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council. (Reporting by Michel Rose and Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Andrew Callus)