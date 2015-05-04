FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French car sales rose 2.3 pct in April
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 4, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

French car sales rose 2.3 pct in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 4 (Reuters) - France’s car sales rose 2.3 percent in April to reach 170,768 registrations with Renault’s performance outpacing its peer Peugeot, the CCFA industry association said on Monday.

The figures confirm the positive trend so far this year, which led the CCFA to upgrade its annual forecast from flat to 2 percent growth in 2015.

For the Renault group, April car sales rose 2.6 percent to 54,146 registrations, while Groupe PSA Peugeot Citroen improved by 0.2 percent to 61,027 registrations. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Andrew Callus)

