FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French car sales fall 4 pct in May on reported basis
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
June 1, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

French car sales fall 4 pct in May on reported basis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 1 (Reuters) - New car registrations in France fell 4 percent year-on-year in May to reach 143,059 on a reported basis, the first fall this year when the figures are not corrected to include a comparable number of working days.

France’s auto maker association, the CCFA, maintains its forecast for a roughly 2 percent rise in car sales this year, said a spokesman.

French car sales have risen 3.8 percent to 791,143 so far this year on a reported basis and 5.8 percent on a comparable basis as car makers like Renault and Peugeot benefit from an uptick in consumer demand.

European car sales have shown a broad-based rise in demand this year in major markets like Germany, Britain and France, with demand for mass-market models outstrip that for higher-end cars. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Leila Abboud)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.