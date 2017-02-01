FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French car registrations up 10.6 pct in January
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
February 1, 2017 / 2:10 AM / in 8 months

French car registrations up 10.6 pct in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 1 (Reuters) - French car registrations rose 10.6 percent in January, according to industry data published on Wednesday by the CCFA automobile association.

Registrations totalled 153,057 cars in January, up from 138,400 a year earlier, according to CCFA data. The period included 22 selling days, compared to 20 selling days in January 2016.

Renault sales advanced 12.6 percent while domestic competitor PSA Peugeot Citroen saw registrations rise by 9.7 percent in January.

Delivery van registrations rose by 10.3 percent.

Julie Carriat

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.