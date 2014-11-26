FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's CCFA to trim full-year car registrations forecast - chief
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 26, 2014 / 11:06 AM / 3 years ago

France's CCFA to trim full-year car registrations forecast - chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - France’s main auto industry association is set to trim its full-year car sales growth forecast to below the current 2 percent outlook, the head of Paris-based CCFA said on Wednesday.

The CCFA, which will give a market update with November registrations data on Monday, sees full-year sales growth coming in “a little lower” after recording a 1.4 percent gain for January-October, President Patrick Blain said at an event in Paris. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, Writing by Laurence Frost, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)

