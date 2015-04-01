UPDATE 2-French car sales upturn prompts upgrade to 2015 forecast

(Adds Italy and Spain data)

By Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume

PARIS, April 1 (Reuters) - France’s car sales recovery picked up in March, the CCFA industry association said on Wednesday, with national champions PSA Peugeot Citroen and Renault both showing strong gains as mid-market brands bounced back.

The CCFA raised its 2015 forecast after monthly registrations rose 9.3 percent to 196,572 cars. Corrected for this year’s additional sales day, the year-on-year gain was a more modest 4.3 percent but still stronger than February‘s.

“France is on trend to catch up with the European market growth rate,” CCFA chief Patrick Blain said.

The industry group raised its market forecast from “stable” to a 2 percent gain this year, close to many industry predictions for Europe as a whole.

New car sales in Italy, Europe’s fourth-largest car market, rose 15.06 percent last month, Italy’s transport ministry said, as signs that economic recovery could be around the corner starts to pull hard-hit consumers back to the showrooms.

“The gradual recovery under way in the car market is due to the unsustainable pressure of demand to replace cars and the hope of an economic recovery,” said Gian Primo Quagliano, president of industry group Centro Studi Promotor.

In recent years recession-hit businesses across Europe have delayed decisions to renew car fleets before times improve.

In France, with unemployment stuck at about 10 percent, many French consumers stayed away from showrooms throughout 2014 while demand recovered steadily elsewhere.

But the pace of sales picked up in January, leading to a 6.9 percent expansion for the French market in the first quarter, with mid-market brands recovering from deep declines.

PSA Peugeot Citroen posted a 7.9 percent sales increase, led by the Peugeot brand’s 12 percent advance. The Renault marque’s 13 percent gain more than made up for a near-10 percent drop at low-cost Dacia, with group registrations up 8.1 percent.

In Spain new car sales in March rose 40.5 percent year-on-year, manufacturers’ association Anfac, marking 19 straight months of growth as a government subsidy scheme keeps spurring purchases.

Anfac said 112,299 vehicles were sold in March - the first month in over four and half years that sales surpassed the 100,000 mark. In the first quarter of the year, car sales were up 32.3 percent on 2014 levels, reaching 267,137. (Additional reporting by Stephen Jewkes in Milan, Editing by James Regan, David Goodman and David Evans)