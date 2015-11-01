FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French car sales show Renault recovering ground
November 1, 2015

French car sales show Renault recovering ground

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 1 (Reuters) - French car registrations rose a modest 1 percent in October, according to industry data published on Sunday, with Renault recovering some lost ground.

Deliveries rose to 161,756 cars last month, according to numbers published by data provider Autovista-DataNeo. The period included one less selling day than in October 2014, dampening the year-on-year growth.

Renault sales advanced 2.9 percent, outpacing the market thanks to a 5 percent gain in Renault-branded vehicles on strong demand for new models such as the Kadjar compact SUV.

Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by John Stonestreet

