FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-French new car sales saw biggest rise since 2009 last year
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 1, 2016 / 9:41 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-French new car sales saw biggest rise since 2009 last year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

PARIS, Jan 1 (Reuters) - French new car registrations saw their highest annual rise since 2009 last year, helped by a 12.5 percent increase in December, the CCFA automobile association said on Friday.

In a statement, CCFA said the new car market grew by 6.8 percent in the whole of 2015, with 1,917,232 cars registered.

That included 183,726 cars registered in December.

Renault sales advanced 26.7 percent on the month, outpacing the overall market, while domestic rival PSA Peugeot Citroen saw December registrations rise by 7.7 percent.

French utility van sales rose by 8.6 percent in December. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander, Gilles Guillaume and Danielle Rouquie; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.