FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French car sales fall 3 pct in August -CCFA
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
ECONOMY
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
September 1, 2014 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

French car sales fall 3 pct in August -CCFA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 1 (Reuters) - French car sales fell 3 percent in August, a seasonally weak vacation month, the country’s main automotive industry association said on Monday.

Registrations fell to 83,340 cars, with Renault’s 10.7 percent decline leading the drop. PSA Peugeot Citroen sales fell in line with the market.

Car registrations for the year so far were up 1.6 percent, the CCFA said. When adjusted for the loss of one selling day compared with August 2013, sales last month rose 1.8 percent. (Reporting by Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.