French monthly car sales up 2.3 percent in July
August 3, 2015 / 7:25 AM / 2 years ago

French monthly car sales up 2.3 percent in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 3 (Reuters) - French car sales rose 2.3 percent in July, the country’s main auto industry association said on Monday, as a recovering PSA Peugeot Citroen led gains among mass-market brands.

Registrations rose to 147,132 cars last month from 143,759 in July 2014, the Paris-based CCFA said. PSA Peugeot Citroen outpaced the overall market expansion with a 3.6 percent gain, on the strength of new models such as the Peugeot 2008 mini-SUV.

Smaller French rival Renault saw its July sales drop 8.5 percent, according to the data, weighed down by weaker sales of outgoing models such as the Megane compact and Scenic minivan, both due for replacement next year. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by Geert De Clercq)

