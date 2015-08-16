FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Versailles plans luxury hotel, media report
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 16, 2015 / 1:41 PM / 2 years ago

Versailles plans luxury hotel, media report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Once home to kings and now one of France’s most visited sites, the Chateau de Versailles is planning a new venture with a luxury hotel to prop up its finances, local media said on Sunday.

The palace’s management has called for a tender to create a hotel in three 1680s buildings situated just outside the Versailles park’s gates, with views of some of its most famous buildings, the Journal du Dimanche said.

It would cost 4 million to 7 million euros ($4.44 million-$7.77 million)to renovate the run-down buildings and as much to build a hotel within their walls, the bid for tender said, according to the newspaper.

A previous plan to build a hotel there was abandoned a few years ago.

Versailles was transformed by King Louis XIV in the 17th century from a hunting lodge into the dazzling heart of an absolutist state, with a stunning palace and gardens.

The call for tender for a 60-year concession on the Grand Controle, Petit Controle and Pavillon buildings meant to become a hotel will close on September 14, the Journal du Dimanche wrote.

The Versailles administration could not be reached for comment.

$1 = 0.9003 euros Reporting by Ingrid Melander, editing by Larry King

