French flooding could cost insurers 600 mln euros or more - AFA
June 3, 2016 / 3:16 PM / a year ago

French flooding could cost insurers 600 mln euros or more - AFA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - The heavy flooding of the past week could cost French insurance companies 600 million euros ($680.5 million) or more, French insurance industry association AFA said on Friday.

AFA president Bernard Spitz that as the rains are still continuing it is too soon to make a first assessment of potential damages, but said the cost could exceed that of flood damage last year.

“It is probable that the cost will not be lower than the cost of the October 2015 floods, which caused damages of about 600 million euros,” Spitz said in a statement.

$1 = 0.8817 euros Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Leigh Thomas

