Obama to Hollande: U.S. not spying on communications -White House
June 24, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

Obama to Hollande: U.S. not spying on communications -White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday that U.S. President Barack Obama reassured French President Francois Hollande that the United States was not spying on his phone calls and other communications.

Obama “reiterated that we have abided by the commitment we made to our French counterparts in late 2013 that we are not targeting and will not target the communications of the French president,” the White House said in a statement, adding that the two leaders spoke by phone earlier on Wednesday. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Susan Heavey)

