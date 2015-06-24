FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama tells Hollande committed to ending "unacceptable" practices
June 24, 2015

Obama tells Hollande committed to ending "unacceptable" practices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 24 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama reiterated the United States’ commitment to end past practices that were considered “unacceptable” by its allies in a phone call with French counterpart Francois Hollande on Wednesday, Hollande’s office said.

The two men spoke after transparency lobby group WikiLeaks revealed late on Tuesday that Washington had spied on three French presidents between at least 2006 and 2012.

“President Obama reiterated unequivocally his firm commitment ... to end the practices that may have happened in the past and that are considered unacceptable among allies,” a statement from the French president’s office said.

The statement added that French intelligence officials would go to Washington soon to strengthen cooperation between the two countries. (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by James Regan)

