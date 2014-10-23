France regains top wine maker rank after bad weather hits Italy's harvest

PARIS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - France regained its seat as the world’s top wine producer in 2014, trumping main competitor Italy where producers had suffered a poor harvest, the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) announced on Thursday.

France, which was overtaken in production by Italy two years ago, produced 46.2 million hectolitres of wine this year, a rise of 10 percent on last year, the OIV said.

This was nearly 2 million hectolitres above Italy’s production, which fell 15 percent to 44.4 million hectolitres after unseasonably bad weather across much of its wine-producing territory hit its grape harvest.

Spain was this year’s third-largest wine producer with output at 37 million hectolitres, down 19 percent from its record production of more than 45.6 million seen in 2013.

In the United States, the world’s fourth-largest wine maker, output fell 4 percent to 22.5 million hectolitres compared to last year after an earthquake in August and poor weather last month in California, OIV said.

Large producers Bulgaria and Romania saw their output plunge by 30 percent and 20 percent year-on-year respectively, having suffered particularly adverse weather conditions.

The OIV said total global wine production fell 6 percent to 271 million hectolitres in 2014 compared to 2013.

OIV did not give definitive consumption forecasts for 2014 but said initial trends pointed to around 243 million hectolitres, which should be sufficient to meet both consumer and industrial needs. These include spirits and vinegar output. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)