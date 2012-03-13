UPDATE 1-Francesca's Holdings beats Wall Street view; sees strong Q1

* Q4 adj EPS $0.20 vs est. $0.17 - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 sales $61.7 mln vs est. $57.6 mln

* Sees Q1 EPS $0.14-$0.15 vs est. $0.13

* Sees Q1 sales $57-$59 mln vs est. 53.7 mln

March 13 (Reuters) - Francesca’s Holdings Corp’s quarterly profit beat market expectations as the women’s specialty retailer saw shoppers flock to its boutiques during the all-important holiday season, and the company forecast first-quarter results above market expectations.

Shares of the company, which competes with chains such as Chico’s White House Black Market chain, Ann Inc’s LOFT, and Urban Outfitter’s Anthropologie, were up 5 percent at $28.20 in trading after the bell.

For the first quarter, Francesca’s forecast earnings of 14 to 15 cents a share on sales between $57 million and $59 million.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S were expecting the company to earn 13 cents a share on sales of $53.7 million.

Fourth-quarter earnings grew to $8.4 million, or 19 cents a share, from $4.3 million, or 11 cents, last year.

Excluding items, the co earned 20 cents a share beating analysts expectations of 17 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales in the quarter surged nearly 55 percent to $61.7 million, sailing past expectations for sales of $57.6 million. Comparable boutique sales rose nearly 15 percent.

In January, the company had raised its fourth-quarter outlook, forecasting earnings and sales ahead of expectations, after posting strong sales during the holiday season.

Shares of the Houston-based company closed at $26.78 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.