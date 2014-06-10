FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Retailer Francesca's profit drops 21 pct
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2014 / 11:45 AM / 3 years ago

Retailer Francesca's profit drops 21 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Women’s apparel retailer Francesca’s Holdings Corp reported a 21 percent drop in first-quarter profit as sales fell at its boutique due to a harsh winter and the company offered discounts to clear off an inventory pile-up.

The company said net income fell to $8.6 million, or 20 cents per share, in the quarter ended May 3, from $10.9 million, or 24 cents per share.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $85.4 million, while comparable sales fell 7 percent. (Reporting By Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore,; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.