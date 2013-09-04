FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Francesca's results miss estimates on low traffic, shares fall
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 4, 2013 / 12:26 PM / 4 years ago

Francesca's results miss estimates on low traffic, shares fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Women’s clothing retailer Francesca’s Holdings Corp reported second-quarter results that missed analysts’ estimates, hurt by lower traffic, and said it expects this weakness to continue.

Francesca’s shares fell 18 percent to $19.72 in premarket trading.

The company forecast a profit of 19-21 cents per share for the third quarter.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 30 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Francesca’s also forecast current-quarter sales of $78 million-$80 million - below market estimates of $89.7 million - and said it expects comparable sales to decline by 2-5 percent.

Net income rose to $14.6 million, or 33 cents per share, in the quarter ended Aug. 3 from $12.7 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier. Net sales rose 17 percent to $89.6 million.

Analysts had expected a profit of 35 cents per share on revenue of $94.5 million.

Comparable sales in the second quarter declined 1 percent.

Francesca’s shares were trading at $20.15 in premarket trading. They had closed at $24.02 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday. (Reporting By Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.